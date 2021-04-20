Mexican Home Cooking, Casa Carmelita

Mole Olé!

Until our final day of Mexican Home Cooking classes, Mexican moles were, to me, sauces of daunting and mysterious complexity. The mole Poblano we made is indeed complex--the recipe fills two pages in our take-home binder. But the path to the ultimate end of rich, dark, spicy, slightly sweet, nutty sauce--a path of chopping and roasting and slicing and frying and grinding and blending and simmering and stirring--is no longer intimidating, thanks to Estela's clear, calm, methodical, and humor-laced instruction. This mole is great with chicken or turkey or pork. But because our fellow student was vegetarian, we learned meat-free alternatives for every dish we cooked, as well. Try it with squash and rice and tortillas.