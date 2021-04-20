Where are you going?
Xochitecatl

San Miguel del Milagro, Tlax., Mexico
+52 246 416 0000
The Pyramid of Flowers--to yourself

Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

The Pyramid of Flowers--to yourself

Compared to other ancient pyramids in Mexico, the ruins at Xochitecatl draw relatively few visitors (we counted a dozen or so during our hour there). The Pyramid of Flowers and other pre-Columbian stone structures sprawl across 30 acres atop the dome of an extinct volcano. The 360-degree panorama takes in the entire Puebla-Tlaxcala Valley, with unobstructed views of the Popocatepetl, Iztaccihuatl, and La Malinche volcanoes, as well as nearby Cacaxtla, site of famous still-colorful Mayan-style murals painted 1,300 or more years ago.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
