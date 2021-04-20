Talavera Uriarte

Primo Puebla Pottery
Whether or not you plan to purchase some of the Mexican pottery known as Talavera, which comes only from Puebla and nearby communities, you owe yourself a visit to the venerable Uriarte building, a 20-minute walk from Puebla's old-town zocalo. Established in 1824, Uriarte has showrooms and a garden court full of premium quality home-interior and outdoor decorative times, place settings, and tiles, all intricately painted and with the characteristic milky-white glaze. You'll find less expensive examples in other parts of the city (although "seconds" are available here), but Uriarte will give you an appreciation of the craftsmanship that dates back to the 1500s.