A Perfect Weekend in Santa Fe
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Art spaces, wellness retreats, and fine restaurants await, along with 22 miles of trails to reward hikers and cyclists with stellar vistas of New Mexico's legendary landscapes, including the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Rio Grande River. The city’s epicenter, known as the Plaza, offers dining, window shopping, and Americana treasures. Start your visit with our A Perfect Day in Santa Fe guide, and then go a little deeper with the following recommendations.
Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The popular Dale Ball Trails system offers 23.4 miles of interconnected high-altitude desert trails in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where piñon and juniper forest greet sturdy ponderosa trees as you ascend to...
228 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
After helming two restaurants in Los Angeles, native Santa Fe chef John Sedlar returns to his grandmother’s New Mexicancuisineat Eloisa. The whitewashed, minimal, brick-exposed space serves as a temple for savory empanaditas, sopes, tamales,...
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Spend some time on Museum Hill visiting the Museum of International Folk Art with its awesome Alexander Girard collection, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and its stocked basement trading post of Native American wares, and the Museum...
100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
With its historic pueblo-inspired architecture and Spanish Revival style, this landmark Santa Fe hotel looks like it dates back much earlier than 1922, when it was designed by two of the area’s top architects: Mary Elizabeth Jane Coulter and John...
1800 Upper Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
The artist Randall Davey (part of the Santa Fe Art Colony) painted and worked at this former studio turned National Audubon Society on Upper Canyon Road. The land is now a preserved wildlife sanctuary (with a vast variety of birds like the...
1607 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Don't miss strolling around the impressive Santa Fe Farmers' Market with its glorious abundance of beautiful and colorful produce, artisanal soaps, flowers, cheese, grass-fed meats and of course, peppers for miles—both electric-green and bright...
202 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Take your time and sift through the well-culled selection of travel and art books including an ample amount of Southwestern subjects (from history to art to literature). Inside, you can sip organic coffees and pastries and outside, a patio allows...
202 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This newly opened store, a pared-down collection of Scott Corey's large Santa Fe Vintage (on the outskirts of town), is "the" place to shop for amazing vintage pieces like flannels, jean jackets, gold-rimmed aviators and African indigo Mali cloth...
301 Opera Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
This brilliant, partially covered amphitheater offers views not only of the stage but of the stunning Sangre de Cristo and Jemez mountain ranges in the distance. The world-renowned opera company presents five works in repertory each...
500 Sandoval St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Brought to you by the fine-dining folks at the gourmet-minded State Capital Kitchen, this highly touted food truck called Gnar (short for gnarly, or awesome) carries farm-fresh delights from chefs Arthur Martel and Mark Connell. Decked out in...
544 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Headto the edgy Santa Fe Railyard District—just a20-minute walk from the plaza—to browsethe various contemporary galleries that have taken up residence there. Strollthroughthe small parks, enjoy a meal at offbeat Southwestern eateries like La...
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Your stay in Santa Fe is not complete until you've visited the serene 20-acre Ten Thousand Waves. Though nestled in the high hills among Santa Fe's piñons and junipers, the wooden walkways and lanterns will make you feel as close to...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
1352 Rufina Cir, Santa Fe, NM 87507, USA
Fans of Stranger Things will undoubtedly gravitate toward the quirky Meow Wolf experience. A former bowling alley—a 20,000-square-foot space—becomes the House of Eternal Return, an...
