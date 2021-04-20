Where are you going?
Santa Fe Farmers' Market

1607 Paseo De Peralta
| +1 505-983-4098
Tue, Sat 8am - 1pm

Nature's Bounty: New Mexican Colors, Textures, Aromas

Don't miss strolling around the impressive Santa Fe Farmers' Market with its glorious abundance of beautiful and colorful produce, artisanal soaps, flowers, cheese, grass-fed meats and of course, peppers for miles—both electric-green and bright red (local Chimayo, Velarde, and Socorro varietals). Open: Saturdays year-round, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Tuesdays during warm weather.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

The Santa Fe Farmers Market, held Saturdays and most Tuesdays from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm year round, is a must-see for Southwestern food lovers. The market began back in the late 60s and has grown to become one of the most popular farmers markets in the country. There are over 150 vendors here, where you can also find beautiful chile (green and red)—ready to be used in your favorite dishes. Buskers and other performers make the atmosphere lively and tastings of local honeys, jams, spreads, and other goodies are available. Nearby, the Santa Fe School of Cooking will teach you what to do with the chile you’ve purchased. They also have a well-stocked shop with gifts that are perfect for the chef in your family, from cookbooks to a selection of "santos" figurines of the patron saint of the kitchen, Saint Pasqual.

