The Santa Fe Opera

Santa Fe is known for its exquisite combination of art and nature. Nowhere are the two more skillfully blended than at the iconic Santa Fe Opera House where the great outdoors and the most magnificent sunsets are visible through the open architecture of the Crosby Theatre. The theater, built in 1998 from a design by James Polshek Architects, is nestled in the Sangre de Cristo foothills and has stunning views of the Jemez Mountains. Although the Opera House is a short drive from downtown, many of the larger hotels offer excursions that include dinner and drinks and will get you back to your hotel after a memorable night at the opera in the middle of the northern New Mexican landscape.