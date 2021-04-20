The Santa Fe Opera
301 Opera Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
| +1 800-280-4654
Photo courtesy of The Santa Fe Opera
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
A Night at the OperaThis brilliant, partially covered amphitheater offers views not only of the stage but of the stunning Sangre de Cristo and Jemez mountain ranges in the distance. The world-renowned opera company presents five works in repertory each summer. Book well in advance, and don't miss the elegant tailgating in the parking lot (some participants go as far as white table linens and sparkling wine) before the performance. A picnic can be ordered (at least 48 hours in advance) for pick-up two hours before performances, or you can cobble together your own basket of goodies from local restaurants. Tablecloths not included.
Santa Fe Opera House
Santa Fe is known for its exquisite combination of art and nature. Nowhere are the two more skillfully blended than at the iconic Santa Fe Opera House where the great outdoors and the most magnificent sunsets are visible through the open architecture of the Crosby Theatre. The theater, built in 1998 from a design by James Polshek Architects, is nestled in the Sangre de Cristo foothills and has stunning views of the Jemez Mountains. Although the Opera House is a short drive from downtown, many of the larger hotels offer excursions that include dinner and drinks and will get you back to your hotel after a memorable night at the opera in the middle of the northern New Mexican landscape.
Hitting the High Notes
The performing arts are alive and well in every corner of New Mexico. From once-in-a-lifetime recitals at a world-class venue to weekly open-mic nights at local clubs, there’s no shortage of truly inspiring entertainment. Take in a play, watch traditional flamenco dancing, or sit back and enjoy a new jam. At the Santa Fe Opera, the setting almost rivals the flawless performances, which include favorite, classic operas as well as contemporary works. From the Spencer Theater in Ruidoso to the World Beat vibes of Globalquerque, New Mexico makes it easy to take in the sights, sound, and excitement all around.