A Perfect Day in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona may sometimes get overlooked as visitors fly into and out of Phoenix, but Arizona's second city is anything but second-rate. Savor a chile pepper–infused breakfast, then walk it off as you contemplate Tucson's archaeology, botany, and multicultural shopping. Catch a legendary sunset from Tucson's desert edges, then end the day with a farm-to-table dinner to get a real taste of this part of Arizona.