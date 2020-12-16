A Perfect Day in Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Your perfect day in Hong Kong should begin with a Michelin-starred dim sum lunch. Follow with some shopping, stop for a strong cuppa and local snack, then take a relaxing stroll in beautiful Hong Kong Park. Take the Star Ferry over to the Avenue of the Stars, and later, cap off your perfect day with some impressive views from the Peak and party 'til dawn in Lan Kwai Fong. You'll love any day in Hong Kong, but here's the easiest way to sample a bit of everything in one perfect day.
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Bigfoot Centre, 38 Yiu Wa St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You’ll be on the go during your visit to Hong Kong, but there’s always time for a cuppa. International design magazines are strewn across the main table, and a chandelier hangs from exposed pipes at the hip The Coffee Academics. Try the Classico...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street. There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But...
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and...
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
Hong Kong loves a foodie trend - and right now, soft serve is what it's all about. Creameries have popped up around town, and Soft Creme is one of the first to bring this fad to town. We tend to stick to our favourite - Hokkaido milk with a side...
G/F, 93-99 Hill Road, Sai Wan, Hong Kong (HKU station exit A1, Shek Tong Tsui, Hong Kong
White interiors can appear stark and sterile. But when done right, white can evoke a sense of calm in a city that never sleeps. ethos, located at the Hong Kong University MTR stop, is the perfect example of this. Coupled with strong coffee and a...
