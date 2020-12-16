A Perfect Day in Hong Kong

Your perfect day in Hong Kong should begin with a Michelin-starred dim sum lunch. Follow with some shopping, stop for a strong cuppa and local snack, then take a relaxing stroll in beautiful Hong Kong Park. Take the Star Ferry over to the Avenue of the Stars, and later, cap off your perfect day with some impressive views from the Peak and party 'til dawn in Lan Kwai Fong. You'll love any day in Hong Kong, but here's the easiest way to sample a bit of everything in one perfect day.