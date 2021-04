The Avenue of Stars is the Hong Kong equivalent of Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Located on the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade on the Kowloon side of the territory, it features plaques containing handprints and autographs of famous Hong Kong cinema stars as well as other attractions, including this awesome 2.5-meter-tall bronze statue of Bruce Lee. As the Avenue fronts Victoria Harbour, it's also a great place to view the Symphony of Lights light show that illuminates the skyscrapers of Hong Kong every night.