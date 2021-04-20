Avenue of Stars
3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
| +852 2918 1722
More info
Lightgazing on a Clear NightHong Kong by night requires a view from the Avenue of the Stars. It affords the best views in the city of the city (albeit of the business/downtown part of the city). It can get dark up on the 2nd level where it's chock-a-block full of tourist and locals enjoying a stroll and laser light shows (check the times).
almost 7 years ago
The Big Boss
The Avenue of Stars is the Hong Kong equivalent of Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Located on the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade on the Kowloon side of the territory, it features plaques containing handprints and autographs of famous Hong Kong cinema stars as well as other attractions, including this awesome 2.5-meter-tall bronze statue of Bruce Lee. As the Avenue fronts Victoria Harbour, it's also a great place to view the Symphony of Lights light show that illuminates the skyscrapers of Hong Kong every night.