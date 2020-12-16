15 Must-Do Experiences in Suisse Romande

Along with its renowned cheese fondue, the Suisse Romande region offers a range of walks, spas, chocolates, and wines to enjoy. Dotted around this French-speaking part of Switzerland are traditional cities and towns like Gruyeres and Fribourg that serve up melt-in-the-mouth cheeses. Then delve into Romande Suisse culture with a trip to Lausanne's Gothic cathedral, or experience the sound of the famous Swiss alpenhorn in Martigny.