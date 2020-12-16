15 Must-Do Experiences in Suisse Romande
Collected by Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert
Along with its renowned cheese fondue, the Suisse Romande region offers a range of walks, spas, chocolates, and wines to enjoy. Dotted around this French-speaking part of Switzerland are traditional cities and towns like Gruyeres and Fribourg that serve up melt-in-the-mouth cheeses. Then delve into Romande Suisse culture with a trip to Lausanne's Gothic cathedral, or experience the sound of the famous Swiss alpenhorn in Martigny.
Save Place
Avenue d'Ouchy 15, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
Switzerland certainly doesn’t lack for world-class chocolate, and Durig Chocolatier continues the tradition with a focus on organic and fair-trade ingredients. At the chocolaterie in the French-speaking Swiss city of Lausanne, master chocolatier...
Save Place
Lavey-Village, 1892 Lavey-Morcles, Switzerland
Whether after an adrenaline-fueled day on the slopes or a muscle-sapping climb, the Swiss know how to unwind in their luxurious spas. Les Bains de Lavey provides the warmest thermal baths in Switzerland and is equipped with saunas, Turkish baths,...
Save Place
Rue de Médran 70, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
Switzerland’s first W Hotel, in the village of Verbier, is a refreshing addition to the country’s luxury accommodations. Glass fireplaces make the rooms a modern retreat, and Spanish chef Sergi Arola collaborates with local farmers to create...
Save Place
Gruyères, Switzerland
Could there be a more glorious setting for a cheese's origin? These pastures surrounding a hilltop village (Gruyères) crowned with a castle (the Château de Gruyères), happy Swiss cows grazing with views of the Alps all around,...
Save Place
Chemin du Vignoble, 1971 Grimisuat, Switzerland
Switzerland’s largest and oldest wine region (viticulture in this area dates back to the Roman Era) stretches fifty miles along the Rhône River in the canton of Valais. Plan an excursion along the Chemin du Vignoble, a meandering wine route...
Save Place
Lausanne, Switzerland
From Hebrew into Latin into Gothic stone: Moses sprouts horns in this entryway of Lausanne's Cathedral. Commanding a hill above Lake Geneva, this 12th-century jewel of Swiss architecture is not alone in depicting a doubly-protuberant prophet....
Save Place
1920 Martigny, Switzerland
One weekend during a summer study abroad in Switzerland, a fellow student and I decided to explore a different corner of the country. So we hopped on the train... It was a Sunday morning when we found ourselves in Martigny. We left the sleepy...
Save Place
Route de Verbier Station, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
It would be a sin to leave Valais without tasting the ubiquitous pain de seigle valaisan, a rye bread with its own AOP (Appellation d’Origine Protégée). The Verbier bakery Pâtisserie de la Poste makes one of the best versions. Grab a loaf and sit...
Save Place
Col du Pillon, Route du Pillon 253, 1865 Les Diablerets, Switzerland
The vast wilderness of Glacier 3000 continues to beguile visitors year after year. While you can ski here, most take a snow cat or dog sled across the plateau, or hike to the precipices and look down on the surrounding area. Glacier 3000 is also...
Save Place
Domaine de Rochegrise, Route du Col de la Croix, 1884 Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland
A sleek, bustling hotel in the Vaud Alps, Chalet RoyAlp also honors traditional Swiss architecture with its fir walls and intricately carved balconies. The mountain railway adjacent to the chalet offers easy access to the slopes. Chalet RoyAlp...
Save Place
La Tzoumaz Rue Centrale, 1918 Riddes, Switzerland
Few dishes exude more Swiss tradition than raclette. For more than 700 years, locals have been gorging on this smoky, often nutty cheese in mountain chalets across the country. For a deep dive into the dish’s history, head to tiny...
Save Place
Veytaux, Switzerland
Expect to be transported back to medieval times during your visit to Château de Chillon. More than 1,000 years old, the beguiling castle has inspired many poetic greats, none more so than Lord Byron, whose poem The Prisoner of Chillon was...
Save Place
Quai d'Ouchy 1, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
Ever wondered what it’s like to race alongside Usain Bolt? Switzerland’s Olympic Museum lets you to sprint against the fastest human on earth...well, his record time anyway. Fresh from a two-year renovation, the highly impressive museum in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25