14 Experiences You'll Love in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s diverse portfolio of things to do means you’ll be spoilt for choice when you’re in town, with lots of experiences to love. We know you'll especially love the one-of-a-kind experiences that are unmatched elsewhere in the world. Hike the mountains, visit Hong Kong's seafood markets, say hello to panda bears, learn to make dim sum, or watch a laser light show on the harbor—here are fourteen experiences you’ll love in Hong Kong.