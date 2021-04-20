Vigelandsparken (Vigeland Park)
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 49 37 00
More info
Famous Park with over 200 StatuesThe Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the center of the park there is a large totem sculpture combining many different sculptures into one. It is free to visit and must not be missed when visiting Oslo!
almost 7 years ago
It's Snowing!
A wonderful gray February day in Oslo where we cross country skied through Vigeland Park. The statues were covered with a light snow/ice combination and made for some spectacular images in the low light of a midwinter's day.
almost 7 years ago
One of a kind
Vigelandsparken, also known as Frognerparken, is not only a must-see in Oslo, but one of the best parks I have been to thus far. Well, it really is more like an outdoor sculpture museum! Go figure!
Besides the amazing sculptures, I really like the layout of the park, especially the far-stretching lawns and pathways bordered by maple trees.
Oh, and did I mention that there is no entrance fee?
