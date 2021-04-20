Where are you going?
Vigelandsparken (Vigeland Park)

Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 23 49 37 00
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the center of the park there is a large totem sculpture combining many different sculptures into one. It is free to visit and must not be missed when visiting Oslo!
By Marcia Prentice

Mark J Ehlert
almost 7 years ago

A wonderful gray February day in Oslo where we cross country skied through Vigeland Park. The statues were covered with a light snow/ice combination and made for some spectacular images in the low light of a midwinter's day.
Elaine Chan
almost 7 years ago

Vigelandsparken, also known as Frognerparken, is not only a must-see in Oslo, but one of the best parks I have been to thus far. Well, it really is more like an outdoor sculpture museum! Go figure!

Besides the amazing sculptures, I really like the layout of the park, especially the far-stretching lawns and pathways bordered by maple trees.

Oh, and did I mention that there is no entrance fee?

