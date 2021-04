Vigelandsparken (Vigeland Park)

Famous Park with over 200 Statues

The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City . The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the center of the park there is a large totem sculpture combining many different sculptures into one. It is free to visit and must not be missed when visiting Oslo