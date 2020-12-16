10 Must-Do Experiences in Greece
Collected by Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert
Experience every facet of life in Greece: classical ruins like the Acropolis, thrilling adventures like sailing the Mediterranean, pebbly beaches like Mylopotas in Íos. And the olive on the salad? Fine Greek cuisine for the foodies among us. You may already have a list of must-do experiences in Greece, but these ideas will spark further inspiration.
Save Place
Delphi 330 54, Greece
The belly button of the world lies eighty miles northwest of Athens, where the southern slope of Mount Parnassus, cut deeply by cascades feeding the River Pleistos, drops precipitously into the Gulf of Corinth. High above the ravine in a cleft...
Save Place
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Save Place
Kalabaka 422 00, Greece
Meteora means "suspended in air" in Greek. The town of Meteora, about a 5-hour drive north of Athens in Thessaly, Greece, is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site: six Greek Orthodox monasteries built on enormous rock pinnacles that rise up to...
Save Place
Cape Sounio, Sounio 195 00, Greece
The Temple of Poseidon, perched on the edge of Cape Sounion, has long been a welcoming sign of "home" for sailors returning to Athens. The 5th-century BC structure is dedicated to the god of the sea, and it's just a quick drive from downtown...
Save Place
Portara, Naxos 843 00, Greece
Guidebooks often lack the practical pieces of advice that could save travelers some rather unpleasant moments, in the Greek Islands one such nugget of wisdom I missed in my reading was that after a late night fueled by Ouzo it is not ideal to ride...
Save Place
Dedalou, Iraklio 714 09, Greece
The remarkably mazelike passages of the palace of Knossos were excavated in the early 20th century. Until then the myth of King Minos who kept the bull-headed Minotaur in a secret labyrinth was regarded as, well, a myth. Archaeologists now agree...
Save Place
Samaria village 730 11, Greece
The Samaria Gorge is considered the "Grand Canyon" of Europe. This 16km trek is best started in the mid-morning to allow enough time to hike and to avoid the crowds that start the trek early. The gorge became a park in 1962, and is famous for the...
Save Place
Athens 105 58, Greece
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...
Save Place
Mylopotas Beach, Μυλοπότας, Ios 840 01, Greece
Mylopotas Beach is one of the most popular destinations on Íos island, but since it stretches over one kilometre long, you'll rarely find it overcrowded. Cafes and restaurants stretch the length of the beach, but the Far Out Beach Club reigns...
Save Place
Cyclades, Greece
If you've never embarked on a sailing trip before, the Mediterranean is the place to do it. Especially when it comes to the Greek islands. The best part? It doesn't matter what your budget is, you're sure to find something that suits your style....
Save Place
Agiou Markou 8, Chania 731 32, Greece
Chania is arguably the most beautiful port city on Crete island, and it owes this title to its lovely Venetian Harbour. Walk through a maze of streets and alleyways and you'll eventually emerge onto the colourful waterfront. Other than the iconic...
Save Place
Yes, the name is a mouthful, but the castle complex is just as impressive as its title. This medieval castle dominates the city of Rhodes, and is one of the few examples of Gothic architecture in Greece. Having been around since the 14th century,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25