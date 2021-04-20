Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ioannina

Ioannina, Greece
Cruise Lake Pamvotida and Explore Ioannina Ioannina Greece

Cruise Lake Pamvotida and Explore Ioannina

Most people come to the tiny town of Ioannina to cruise Lake Pamvotida -- the town's most popular landmark. You'll find yourself on a small island in the middle of a beautiful fjord, where the water is smooth as glass and your surroundings are spectacular.

Ioannina itself is an intellectual city, known particularly for its university. Several famous poets and novelists call this place home, and the city often runs several arts-related events year round.

By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points