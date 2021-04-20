Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Photo by Candice Walsh
Cruise Lake Pamvotida and Explore IoanninaMost people come to the tiny town of Ioannina to cruise Lake Pamvotida -- the town's most popular landmark. You'll find yourself on a small island in the middle of a beautiful fjord, where the water is smooth as glass and your surroundings are spectacular.
Ioannina itself is an intellectual city, known particularly for its university. Several famous poets and novelists call this place home, and the city often runs several arts-related events year round.