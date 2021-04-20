Where are you going?
Pelion

Pelion, Zagora 370 01, Greece
Coasteering on the Pelion Peninsula Pourianos Stavros Greece

Coasteering on the Pelion Peninsula

Coasteering is the latest craze in Greece's adventure tourism, and it's especially popular on the Pelion Peninsula. Coasteering refers to navigating the coastline by climbing, rock scrambling, and swimming. It's definitely for the braver, more physically fit individuals, but the unique views experienced of the wild and rugged Pelion coast is definitely worth it.

Even if you end up just exploring the Pelion coast, you'll be surprised to see it's an awful lot like being in the Greek Islands.



By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

