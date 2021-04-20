Hagios Demetrios
Agiou Dimitriou, Thessaloniki 546 33, Greece
| +30 231 027 0008
The inside of Hagios DemetriosHagios Demetrios is known as the largest church in all of Greece, and while this interior doesn't look as large as other European churches, the entire building and grounds are a true showing of historic periods coming and overlapping one another. You'll find ancient ruins with Christian worship, and many relics and antiquities to see.
almost 7 years ago
The ciborium at Hagios Demetrios
A ciborium is a small shrine you might find in some churches, usually to old an altar or some other item of significance. This one holds the Relics of St. Demetrius, the patron Saint of the church.
I'm not exactly sure what the notes are...but I imagine it's worshippers sending prayers and wishes to St. Demetrius.
almost 7 years ago
Hagios Demetrios
