What’s on When, Y’all: Charleston’s Best Annual Events

Can’t decide when to visit Charleston? Our month-by-month rundown of annual events—highlighting everything from jazz to oysters to dogs that like to leap off docks—can help you plan your perfect itinerary.

During some of Charleston’s banner events—like the Spoleto Festival USA (and its modest but fantastic sibling Piccolo Spoleto) and the Charleston Wine + Food Festival—the whole world seems to come to town, with celebrity chefs and big-name talent strolling Marion Square and the sidewalks of Lower King Street. Smaller events, though, like the Lowcountry Oyster Festival and Boone Hall Fright Nights, feel purely local and full of just-Charleston flavor. Other cities’ event calendars slow down during cooler months, but Charleston’s social schedule really ramps up after summer, with everyone heading outside to enjoy live music, oyster roasts, arts festivals, and celebrations of South Carolina Lowcountry culture. In summer, Charleston is busy with tourists, but if you want to find locals, you'll have to head to busy, breezy Folly Beach where they go to escape the heat and crowds in town. To help you time your visit just right, we’ve rounded up a month-by-month guide to the best annual events celebrated in Charleston: January Lowcountry Oyster Festival

Billed as the world’s largest oyster festival, this celebration of briny bivalves is held each January at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant. In addition to buckets of steamed oysters to enjoy, the event offers contests for oyster eating and shucking. There’s also a food court featuring local restaurants for the seafood-averse, plus live music and a kid’s play area. charlestonrestaurantassociation.com Charleston Comedy Festival

Hosted by Charleston City Paper and local comedy troupe Theatre 99, this four-day bash in venues around town brings big names in comedy like Hannibal Buress, Jim Breuer, John Mulaney, and Colin Quinn to Charleston. The lineup is rounded out by local improv, stand-up, and sketch comedy acts. charlestoncomedyfestival.com Charleston Marathon

Charleston’s 26.2-mile run offers some of the best marathon conditions U.S. runners can hope to find in January (although there’s always the chance of a cold snap). The route travels around the peninsula to North Charleston, offering a full tour of the city. There’s also a half marathon, a Shrimp & Grits 5K, and a Health and Wellness Expo. The finish-line celebration features live music, beer and mimosas, and shrimp and grits, too. charlestonmarathon.com February Southeastern Wildlife Exposition

Downtown Charleston fills in with camo jackets during this weekend-long celebration of the hunting and sporting life. Outfitters exhibit their latest gear, while the country’s best wildlife artists display their sculptures and paintings depicting ducks, dogs, and wild beasts. Highlights include raptor flight presentations in Marion Square and the Dock Dogs jumping competition, where anyone’s dog is eligible to compete in this show of canine aquatics. sewe.com March Festival of Houses & Gardens

There’s always been a certain appeal to seeing how the other half lives, but in Charleston, where the South of Broad neighborhood’s lovingly maintained mansions date back centuries, it’s a spectator sport. This annual event, hosted by the Historic Charleston Foundation, offers guided tours through many of the city’s most significant and lavish homes and gardens. It’s accompanied by a series of lunch lectures and musical performances of Gullah spirituals and baroque compositions. historiccharleston.org Charleston Wine + Food Festival

Charleston is a food town above all else, and this annual fête helped cement that reputation. The best chefs and sommeliers from around the world descend on the city for a long weekend of carefully curated culinary events, most of which feature live entertainment. The heart of the festival is the Culinary Village in Marion Square, where attendees can sample and sip from a wide variety of vendors. charlestonwineandfood.com April

Lowcountry Cajun Festival

Charleston is a long way from New Orleans, but the two distinct Southern cultures definitely share some similarities. Each April, Louisiana-style food, music, and culture are celebrated at James Island County Park with a day of zydeco music, Creole food, and kids’ activities. There’s jambalaya, étouffée, alligator, and, of course, plenty of crawfish (including a crawfish-eating contest). ccprc.com High Water Festival

Local musical darlings Shovels & Rope began this festival of indie and alt-country bands in 2016, and it’s gained national attention since. Major acts from around the country perform over two days, along the Cooper River at Riverfront Park: The 2019 lineup includes Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Food and drink are more than an afterthought, too, with a curated array of Charleston restaurants on hand, as well as trendy beers and craft cocktails. highwaterfest.com Sperry Charleston Race Week

Charleston Harbor offers consistently ideal conditions for sailing, making the city a Newport or Annapolis of the Southeast. For four days each April, the best skippers from around the country descend on Charleston to race each afternoon and party each night. Watch the action from the Charleston Battery, and then attend the daily debrief and awards presentation, where rum is the drink of choice. charlestonraceweek.com Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival

Charleston’s shrimping and fishing fleet was once at the core of the city’s economy. (Today, these hardy seafaring workers need all the blessings they can get to keep their trade profitable.) The annual Blessing of the Fleet features a parade of shrimp boats through the harbor, while spectators ashore at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park enjoy live music, crafts, shag dancing, and seafood. experiencemountpleasant.com May Spoleto Festival USA

Charleston’s marquee festival—born from a sister event in Spoleto, Italy—often centers around the U.S. debut of major operas and plays. The world’s most celebrated dance and acrobatic groups cycle through every few years, while jazz and bluegrass dominate the musical lineup; don’t miss the always-stunning outdoor performances in the College of Charleston’s Cistern Yard. The festival finale includes fireworks and a concert by a storied or rising artist. Past Spoleto performances have featured Del McCoury, Mavis Staples, and the U.S. premiere of the opera Monkey: Journey to the West. spoletousa.org Piccolo Spoleto

Running in tandem with Spoleto Festival USA, Piccolo gives local and regional artists the opportunity to debut and share their work during Charleston’s two-week art blitz. Piccolo includes over 500 events, ranging from dance and theater to poetry readings and children’s shows. Marion Square, in the center of Charleston, becomes a makeshift gallery district for the event’s duration, filling with tents displaying visual art. Bonus: Piccolo events are generally less expensive and more accessible than their Spoleto Festival counterparts. piccolospoleto.com North Charleston Arts Fest

A few weeks before Spoleto kicks off, North Charleston sets the mood with its annual arts festival that includes jazz, dance, opera, and children’s puppet shows, hosted at various businesses and venues around the city. Of special note are the outdoor “Marsh Jam” concerts and vocal performances of Gullah spiritual songs. There are also poetry readings and book signings, plus a contra dance and a block party. northcharlestonartsfest.com June Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Festival

Sweetgrass baskets are a distinctly Lowcountry art, and the Gullah Geechee crafters who create them may spend weeks on a single basket. This annual event at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park brings the area’s best basket makers together for a day of cultural celebration. In addition to baskets, other arts and crafts are for sale, while entertainment includes singers, drummers, dancers, and Gullah storytellers. sweetgrassfestival.org July & August

