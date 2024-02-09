Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  February 08, 2024

These New Delta Flights to the Caribbean and Mexico Are Launching in 2024

The carrier is continuing to expand its network, this time with a focus on sun and sand destinations.

Two white catamaran boats float on water, with a beach and trees in the distance, in Barbados

New Yorkers will soon have a fast-track option directly to Barbados.

Photo by Patrick Lalonde/Unsplash

It’ll soon be easier to visit the sugary white sand beaches of the Dominican Republic, the rum houses of Barbados, the Pacific Coast of Mexico, and the candy-colored colonial-era neighborhoods of Curaçao.

Delta Air Lines just announced a slew of new and expanded flight paths to warm-weather destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, all slated to roll out this coming November and December. The additional flights will offer travelers greater options and more flexibility for booking trips during a time of year that sees increased demand for travel, especially to tropical locales.

In a statement, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, Joe Esposito, said, “This latest schedule gives travelers unparalleled choice, with up to 1,000 weekly flights to distinctive places throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The new and expanded service details include (all departure and arrival times are in local time):

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI): Daily service starting November 23. Flights leave Atlanta at 9:45 a.m. and land in Barbados at 3:20 p.m., with the return slated for 4:40 p.m., with a 9 p.m. arrival in Atlanta.
  • Atlanta (ATL) to the Dominican Republic’s Puerto Plata International Airport (POP): Daily service beginning November 23. Flights will take off from ATL at 11:10 a.m. and touch down at POP at 3:20 p.m. Return flights are scheduled for 4:40 p.m., arriving in Atlanta at 7:10 p.m.
  • Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Mexico’s Mazatlán International Airport (MZT): Three-times-weekly service (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) starting December 21. Flights depart Minnesota at 10:05 a.m. and land in Mexico at 1:15 p.m., with the return scheduled for a 2:35 p.m. departure and 7:30 p.m. arrival.
  • New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Barbados (BGI): Saturday-only service beginning December 21. Flights depart JFK at 8:15 a.m., arriving at BGI at 2:05 p.m., with the return leg taking off at 3:35 p.m., and landing at 7:35 p.m.
  • Atlanta (ATL) to Curaçao International Airport (CUR): Increased flights from Saturday-only to daily service starting November 23. Flights depart ATL at 9:45 a.m. and arrive at CUR at 2:45 p.m., with the return flight leaving at 4:10 p.m. and touching down in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Each route will operate on a Boeing 737-800, which features 16 first-class recliners, 36 Comfort+ seats (which boast extra legroom and dedicated overhead space), and 108 standard economy seats. Tickets are already available for each itinerary on delta.com.

Those destinations aren’t the only ones in Latin America and the Caribbean the carrier is connecting to next winter. All told, Delta will offer flights to 50 cities across the region (and nearly 200 cities worldwide).

This is just the latest effort in Delta’s global expansion. In the final months of 2023, the airline announced a new nonstop route from Atlanta to Mexico’s brand-new Tulum Airport (TQO), which will launch on March 28, 2024, and it plans to add a daily nonstop service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) starting June 6, 2024. Spring and summer 2024 will see new routes to Europe such as ATL to Zurich Airport (ZRH) beginning May 31; JFK to Italy’s Naples International Airport (NAP) and to Ireland’s Shannon Airport (SNN), both starting May 23; and JFK to Germany’s Munich Airport (MUC) starting April 9.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at AFAR. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
