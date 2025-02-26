Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationOutdoor Adventure
Sponsored by Curaçao Tourist Board   •  February 26, 2025

The 7 Best Things to Do in Curaçao, According to Island Locals

Street festivals, hiking, authentic food markets, and the best spots for snorkeling—plus where to stay

Local Neighborhoods in Curaçao

Local Neighborhoods in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

A melting pot of nationalities, Curaçao is more than a beach destination. It’s a vibrant blend of cultures that influences the music, food, and languages—best experienced by enjoying the island as the locals do. You’ll find the spirit of the Caribbean meets diverse traditions from all over the world.

The island is alive with color, flavor, and adventure. Unlike a typical tropical vacation, the diverse landscapes offer an assortment of activities for all travelers. From water adventures to an eclectic art scene, a trip that explores Curaçao’s varied charms is a journey into the heart and soul of the island itself.

The high-spirited, warm energy is uniquely Curaçao. It has a sense of community and hospitality that makes it unforgettable. People will welcome you everywhere with open arms and warm smiles. Whether you dance through street festivals or walk the sandy beaches, adding one of these seven experiences to your itinerary is the best way to explore the island from a local perspective.

Attend carnival and the Kaya Kaya Festival

Outdoor festivals and traditional outfits

Outdoor festivals and traditional outfits

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

As the most significant cultural event of the year, the two-month-long carnival is an ideal way to start a local trip to Curaçao. During this annual celebration, with events beginning in January and culminating in the Gran Marcha parade (on March 2 this year), performers wear traditional outfits and eclectic decorations, and dancing visitors line the streets. Festive music, theater performances, exploring local artwork, learning the island’s history, and street parties that continue into the early hours are all a perfect intro to Curaçao’s culture.

The Kaya Kaya Festival in August is also a must for a taste of what makes the island tick. With a mission to support and revive the Otrobanda community, the streets come alive in the old city quarter with local art, music, food, dance, and culture. The festival itself typically lasts for one day, but related events like dance workshops and art exhibitions begin the week before. Uplifting performances, lively celebrations, and the art week part of the festival draw visitors and inhabitants yearly.

Explore Hofi Mango

Around 45 minutes from Willemstad lies the 1706 plantation of Hofi Mango, where visitors can experience the nature of Curaçao and see dozens of plant species. The park features a Dutch-style windmill and more than 59 acres. Check out the island’s inhabitants, watching for wildlife like the white-tailed deer, iguanas, or wild pigs.

Adorned with a thousand ancient mango trees, Hofi Mango is the historical forest on the island with the oldest trees. Of course, most products onsite are made of mangoes, so ending your nature adventure with a sample on the terrace is only fitting. Visit during sunrise or sunset for enchanting views of Christoffelberg.

Eat traditional food at Plasa Bieu

Traditional cuisine at Plasa Bieu

Traditional cuisine at Plasa Bieu

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

If you’re after local cuisine, look no further than Plasa Bieu, which is affordable too. The massive food market bustles with hungry people looking to eat at any of the six kitchens onsite. Open every weekday for lunch, the Willemstad local favorite serves some of the absolute best Curaçao dishes. Try the goat stew, kadushi (candle cactus) soup, or fried fish. Sample a few dishes and grab a seat at any of the communal tables.

Take an Art Now Tour

Street art in Curaçao

Street art in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

The art in Curacao is as vibrant as its buildings. Beautiful murals, distinctive installations, and local galleries fill the island. It’s possible to spend a whole day simply exploring it yourself or take an Art Now Tour and learn the stories behind the art from local artists Avantia Damberg and Chris Peralta.

The tour leaders previously had their studio in the Casa Moderna Building in Punda and saw the growth of the urban art scene firsthand. You can expect highlights of the street art they and their peers have created, local artists, and new entrepreneurs offering locally made products and services, all while exploring various neighborhoods across the city.

Relax at Casa Abao Beach and Sensi Spa

Snorkeling in Curaçao

Snorkeling in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

Curaçao boasts more than 70 dive sites and 35 beaches—most with secluded coves. On the island’s southwest coast, Cas Abao is a tropical haven where soft white sands meet turquoise waters. Whether you’re a swimmer or a snorkeler, you’ll love the clear waters and vibrant coral reefs surrounding the area.

Bathe on the floating raft, relax at the cozy bar, or enjoy a beach-side massage at Sensi Spa. Founded by Dutch native Corrine Muijsson, Sensi Spa opened in Curaçao in 2010 and has become a well-known wellness spot on Cas Abao beach, offering a variety of techniques for the ultimate relaxation.

Curaçao Tourist Board
From Our Partners
The Handelskade Waterfront in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The Perfect Long Weekend in Curacao
Sponsored by
Beaches in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The Best Caribbean Island for Adventure Lovers
Sponsored by
An outcropping of dense pine trees at Emerald Point at sunset in South Lake Tahoe, California
Outdoor Adventure
This California Destination is Perfect for All Types of Travelers
Sponsored by
A view of the exterior of The Tahoe Beach Club along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.
Festivals + Events
Why Lake Tahoe Is More Than Its Famous Lake
Sponsored by
A boat in the ocean at sun rise in Virginia Beach.
U.S. Beaches
This Coastal City Was Just Chosen as the Location for a New Fishing TV Show
Sponsored by
Aerial view of the clear blue waters of Horseshoe Bay, Matangi Private Island in Fiji
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
The Perfect Fiji Itinerary for Active Couples
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Split, Croatia - Aug. 10, 2023. View of the central square within the Diocletian's Palace towards the entrance of Diocletian's quarters.
Art + Architecture
The Best Roman Ruins Aren’t in Rome: 10 Crowd-Free Alternatives Outside of Italy
February 26, 2025 09:13 AM
 · 
Cat Sposato
Accessible by seaplane, the Raa Atoll is an underwater wonderland for divers and snorkelers.
Hotels
10 Beautiful Islands to Visit for Ecotourism and Cultural Immersion
February 26, 2025 09:05 AM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
(Left) Luxor Egypt, (Middle) Avalon River Cruise in Budapest, (Right) Food market in Provence France, Christian Mackie/Unsplash
River Cruises
How to Pick the Right River Cruise for You—A Sailing for Every Style of Traveler
February 26, 2025 08:03 AM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
This house on Necker Island sits on the coast and is surrounded by the sea.
Hotels We Love
Dreaming of a Private Island Getaway? Here’s How to Make It a Reality
February 25, 2025 03:31 PM
 · 
Laura Begley Bloom

See More