The 7 Best Things to Do in Curaçao, According to Island Locals

A melting pot of nationalities, Curaçao is more than a beach destination. It’s a vibrant blend of cultures that influences the music, food, and languages—best experienced by enjoying the island as the locals do. You’ll find the spirit of the Caribbean meets diverse traditions from all over the world.

The island is alive with color, flavor, and adventure. Unlike a typical tropical vacation, the diverse landscapes offer an assortment of activities for all travelers. From water adventures to an eclectic art scene, a trip that explores Curaçao’s varied charms is a journey into the heart and soul of the island itself.

The high-spirited, warm energy is uniquely Curaçao. It has a sense of community and hospitality that makes it unforgettable. People will welcome you everywhere with open arms and warm smiles. Whether you dance through street festivals or walk the sandy beaches, adding one of these seven experiences to your itinerary is the best way to explore the island from a local perspective.

Attend carnival and the Kaya Kaya Festival

Outdoor festivals and traditional outfits Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

As the most significant cultural event of the year, the two-month-long carnival is an ideal way to start a local trip to Curaçao. During this annual celebration, with events beginning in January and culminating in the Gran Marcha parade (on March 2 this year), performers wear traditional outfits and eclectic decorations, and dancing visitors line the streets. Festive music, theater performances, exploring local artwork, learning the island’s history, and street parties that continue into the early hours are all a perfect intro to Curaçao’s culture.

The Kaya Kaya Festival in August is also a must for a taste of what makes the island tick. With a mission to support and revive the Otrobanda community, the streets come alive in the old city quarter with local art, music, food, dance, and culture. The festival itself typically lasts for one day, but related events like dance workshops and art exhibitions begin the week before. Uplifting performances, lively celebrations, and the art week part of the festival draw visitors and inhabitants yearly.

Explore Hofi Mango

Around 45 minutes from Willemstad lies the 1706 plantation of Hofi Mango, where visitors can experience the nature of Curaçao and see dozens of plant species. The park features a Dutch-style windmill and more than 59 acres. Check out the island’s inhabitants, watching for wildlife like the white-tailed deer, iguanas, or wild pigs.

Adorned with a thousand ancient mango trees, Hofi Mango is the historical forest on the island with the oldest trees. Of course, most products onsite are made of mangoes, so ending your nature adventure with a sample on the terrace is only fitting. Visit during sunrise or sunset for enchanting views of Christoffelberg.

Eat traditional food at Plasa Bieu

Traditional cuisine at Plasa Bieu Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

If you’re after local cuisine, look no further than Plasa Bieu, which is affordable too. The massive food market bustles with hungry people looking to eat at any of the six kitchens onsite. Open every weekday for lunch, the Willemstad local favorite serves some of the absolute best Curaçao dishes. Try the goat stew, kadushi (candle cactus) soup, or fried fish. Sample a few dishes and grab a seat at any of the communal tables.

Take an Art Now Tour

Street art in Curaçao Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

The art in Curacao is as vibrant as its buildings. Beautiful murals, distinctive installations, and local galleries fill the island. It’s possible to spend a whole day simply exploring it yourself or take an Art Now Tour and learn the stories behind the art from local artists Avantia Damberg and Chris Peralta.

The tour leaders previously had their studio in the Casa Moderna Building in Punda and saw the growth of the urban art scene firsthand. You can expect highlights of the street art they and their peers have created, local artists, and new entrepreneurs offering locally made products and services, all while exploring various neighborhoods across the city.

Relax at Casa Abao Beach and Sensi Spa

Snorkeling in Curaçao Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

Curaçao boasts more than 70 dive sites and 35 beaches—most with secluded coves. On the island’s southwest coast, Cas Abao is a tropical haven where soft white sands meet turquoise waters. Whether you’re a swimmer or a snorkeler, you’ll love the clear waters and vibrant coral reefs surrounding the area.

Bathe on the floating raft, relax at the cozy bar, or enjoy a beach-side massage at Sensi Spa. Founded by Dutch native Corrine Muijsson, Sensi Spa opened in Curaçao in 2010 and has become a well-known wellness spot on Cas Abao beach, offering a variety of techniques for the ultimate relaxation.