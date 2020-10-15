Curaçao Lifts Quarantine Requirements for Travelers From These Three States

This is a developing story. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Curaçao dropped its 14-day quarantine requirements for leisure travelers from countries deemed to be low-risk and medium-risk for COVID-19 transmission back in July. Now the small island located about 40 miles off the north coast of Venezuela has also removed quarantine requirements for travelers from three U.S. states—New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut—as of October 7, 2020.

However, that doesn’t mean travelers from the tri-state region can hop on a plane right now. While borders are reopened to people with a state-issued ID as proof of residency and negative COVID-19 PCR test results from within 72 hours prior to departure, there are no commercial flights heading to Curaçao from the United States until November 7, 2020.

As Curaçao opens to U.S. travelers, be sure to carefully read what the country is requiring of international visitors and ask yourself the following questions before you book anything:

Do I have travel insurance that will cover me if I cancel or get sick while on vacation?

Will my home state require me to quarantine or get tested when I get back from my trip?

If the travel rules change right before I travel, does my airline and my hotel have a flexible cancellation policy?

As of October 15, there have been 645 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one resulting death in Curaçao, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Here’s what we know about traveling to Curaçao right now.

What are the test and health screening requirements to enter Curaçao?

Since July 2020, travelers from neighboring low-risk Caribbean countries have been able to enter Curaçao as long as they complete a digital immigration card online before departure and fill out a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) at dicardcuracao.com within 48 hours before departure and carry a printed document of proof.

A maximum of 10,000 travelers from medium-risk countries have also been able to visit Curaçao since July as long as they complete the two steps mentioned above, as well as have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure. Medium-risk countries include Austria, Canada, China, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Guyana, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, and the United Kingdom.

As of October 7, the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have also been added to the medium-risk travel list. In addition to filling out a digital immigration card and a Passenger Locator Card at dicardcuracao.com and having negative COVID test results, travelers from these states must present a state-issued ID as proof of residency.

Travelers from all other states and countries not listed above must apply for a permit to enter Curaçao and complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own expense in order to enter.

How to get to Curaçao?