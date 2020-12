9 Wine Cocktails Around Europe

When traveling around Europe, you’re bound to enjoy at least one glass of wine with nearly every meal. In fact, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), Europe makes up 61 percent of the world’s wine consumption. But a simple glass of wine is not all you’ll find across the continent. The world’s oldest winery dates back to 4100 B.C.E. in Armenia, which means that Europe has had many centuries to not only perfect the art of winemaking but also find a dozen other ways to enjoy the fermented grape drink. We’ve rounded up nine of the most common wine cocktails around Europe that are sure to spice up your vacation drinking game.