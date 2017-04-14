9 Wine Cocktails Around Europe

4. Kalimotxo (Spain)

Most people have heard of this wine cocktail before but fewer have actually tried it. The infamous red wine and Coca-Cola drink, known as Kalimotxo in Spain, is said to have been born out of a desire to mask the taste of cheap wine you wouldn’t want to drink on its own. Served over ice, the cocktail mostly tastes like having Coke with a winelike aftertaste—and if you get a particularly fruity red wine, it sometimes resembles cherry Coke.