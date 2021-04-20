Zum Dürnbräu
Dürnbräugasse 2, 80331 München, Germany
+49 89 222195
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 11pm
A Modern Beer Hall in MunichZum Dürnbraü, one of Munich's oldest restaurants, has been serving traditional Bavarian food since 1487. It has retained its popularity over the centuries by consistently delivering homeland classics while adding modern flavors.
The restaurant is tucked away on a quiet side street in the heart of Munich, just 10 minutes from Marienplatz. Its main dining room looks like a typical Bavarian beer hall, but for those who seek a quiet daytime lunch spot, there is the very pretty and airy front garden.
Bavarian specialities include wiener schnitzel, spaetzle with fried onions, duck with red cabbage, and roast pork marinated in dark beer. Zum Dürnbraü is also known for its pig knuckle, oxtail and ox tongue. Seeking lighter fare, I enjoyed a savory "Housewife Style" herring salad, with apples and potatoes in a sour cream sauce.
It gets crowded during prime dining hours, so make a reservation or come for lunch.
www.zumduernbraeu.de