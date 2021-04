Yongquan Temple Changle N Rd, DongQu ShangQuan, Jinan Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350011

Workup an Appetite at the Yongquan Temple Outside Fuzhou on the White Cloud Peak of Gushan Mountain sits the Buddhist Yongquan Temple. While it is famed for its pottery pagodas, intricate architecture, and ancient Buddhist scriptures, it's a great place to eat as well. After the mountainous climb you'll be hungry! Especially if you’re a vegetarian, make sure to dine at the Yongquan Monastery, where they serve simple, balanced vegetable dishes.