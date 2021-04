Yaxchilan, Chiapas

Mayan Memories

An hour boat ride along Usumacinta River on the Guatemala border can take you to Yaxchilan, Palenque’s less visited cousin in the tropics of Chiapas, Mexico . Twelve-thousand-year old architecture brings many questions to mind. But at this moment, I wondered what life was like for these two gardeners, who spend many days working in the shadows of this ancient civilization.http://www.lonelyplanet.com/mexico/tabasco-and-chiapas/yaxchilan