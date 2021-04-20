Yaxchilan, Chiapas
Yaxchilan, 29950 Ocosingo, Chis., Mexico
Mayan MemoriesAn hour boat ride along Usumacinta River on the Guatemala border can take you to Yaxchilan, Palenque’s less visited cousin in the tropics of Chiapas, Mexico. Twelve-thousand-year old architecture brings many questions to mind. But at this moment, I wondered what life was like for these two gardeners, who spend many days working in the shadows of this ancient civilization.
