Windsor Equestrian Centre & Happy Trails Stables Ranfurly Drive, Nassau, The Bahamas

Horseback Riding Along Secluded Beach The Bahamas has many attractions to choose from but if you're looking for a memorable and exciting excursion then this experience is right for you.



Arrange to be picked up either from the port or from any hotel on paradise island. The stables are about a 25 minute drive from downtown Nassau.



Whether you're a novice or an expert at horseback riding, Duke, The trainer at Happy Trails Stables, is very experienced and will teach anyone how to ride a horse the English style. Horses are assigned to you based on your riding experience. (This helps to ensure safety.)



Your adventure begins at the stable where Duke will escort you and fellow riders to Coral Harbour Beach. Along your journey you will see breathtaking views of natural unused beaches while you and your horse splash around in the water to cool off. The setting is very intimate since there's only about 6 horses available for riding. This experience will surely stick with you for a lifetime.