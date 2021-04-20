Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Windsor Equestrian Centre & Happy Trails Stables

Ranfurly Drive, Nassau, The Bahamas
Website
Horseback Riding Along Secluded Beach Nassau The Bahamas

Horseback Riding Along Secluded Beach

The Bahamas has many attractions to choose from but if you're looking for a memorable and exciting excursion then this experience is right for you.

Arrange to be picked up either from the port or from any hotel on paradise island. The stables are about a 25 minute drive from downtown Nassau.

Whether you're a novice or an expert at horseback riding, Duke, The trainer at Happy Trails Stables, is very experienced and will teach anyone how to ride a horse the English style. Horses are assigned to you based on your riding experience. (This helps to ensure safety.)

Your adventure begins at the stable where Duke will escort you and fellow riders to Coral Harbour Beach. Along your journey you will see breathtaking views of natural unused beaches while you and your horse splash around in the water to cool off. The setting is very intimate since there's only about 6 horses available for riding. This experience will surely stick with you for a lifetime.
By Andrew Edwards

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points