A Belltown Sushi Bistro
Wasabi Bistro is everything you’d expect of a sushi joint in Belltown: elegant, modern decor, high-quality fish, and expensive prices. In addition to three pages of flagrantly inauthentic sushi, like the Geisha on Vacation roll (spicy crab, asparagus, pineapple, cream cheese, served tempura style and topped with coconut sweet chili sauce), they also have more restrained traditional sushi and rolls. There’s also a handful of cooked entrees for non-sushi-eaters who find themselves here. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m., and again at 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. Selected beer, sake, and wine is $4-5, plus food specials and three-roll combos for $14. Vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Reservations recommended for dinner.