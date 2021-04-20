Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wasabi Bistro

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Website
| +1 206-441-6044
A Belltown Sushi Bistro Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 1am

A Belltown Sushi Bistro

Wasabi Bistro is everything you’d expect of a sushi joint in Belltown: elegant, modern decor, high-quality fish, and expensive prices. In addition to three pages of flagrantly inauthentic sushi, like the Geisha on Vacation roll (spicy crab, asparagus, pineapple, cream cheese, served tempura style and topped with coconut sweet chili sauce), they also have more restrained traditional sushi and rolls. There’s also a handful of cooked entrees for non-sushi-eaters who find themselves here. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m., and again at 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. Selected beer, sake, and wine is $4-5, plus food specials and three-roll combos for $14. Vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Reservations recommended for dinner.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points