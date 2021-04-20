Where are you going?
Warung Bodag Maliah - Sari Organik

Jalan Suweta No. 88, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 812-3957-2224
Organic Food with an Organic View Ubud Indonesia

Organic Food with an Organic View

Warung Bodag Maliah, often just called Sari Organik is a fabulously simple spot with a view to die for about 2km up a twisty ricefield path to the north of Jalan Raya, Ubud. The menu features a rainbow of fruits and vegetables from the Sari Organik farm, where you can visit and buy produce, just a couple of rice paddies away. The juices, lassies and health elixers menu is a work out just to decide what to drink, so between that, the delicious fresh food and the walk up there, you'll come out feeling fresh as a daisy.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

