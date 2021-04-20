Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Warsaw Uprising 1944 Monument / Pomnik Powstania Warszawskiego 1944

Długa 22, 00-263 Warszawa, Poland
Warsaw Uprising 1944 Warsaw Poland

Warsaw Uprising 1944

The Warsaw Uprising is an exceptional chapter in the city’s history - one that is both heroic and tragic. The monument commemorates the thousands of heroes of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising who gave their lives for their homeland, having fought against the occupiers for 63 days under woefully uneven odds. Monument presents the fighters as they crawl out from under a bridge support.
The monument is placed near to the former entrance to underground sewage, that the Home Army (Armia Krajowa, AK) soldiers was forced to use in order to move around the area.
The monument was unveiled on 1 August 1989, the 45th anniversary of the uprising.


By Jerry Kowalski , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points