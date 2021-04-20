Warsaw Uprising 1944 Monument / Pomnik Powstania Warszawskiego 1944 Długa 22, 00-263 Warszawa, Poland

Warsaw Uprising 1944 The Warsaw Uprising is an exceptional chapter in the city’s history - one that is both heroic and tragic. The monument commemorates the thousands of heroes of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising who gave their lives for their homeland, having fought against the occupiers for 63 days under woefully uneven odds. Monument presents the fighters as they crawl out from under a bridge support.

The monument is placed near to the former entrance to underground sewage, that the Home Army (Armia Krajowa, AK) soldiers was forced to use in order to move around the area.

The monument was unveiled on 1 August 1989, the 45th anniversary of the uprising.





