Butchery & Wine
A Michelin Bib Gourmand winner, Daniel Pawelak’s Butchery & Wine is one of Warsaw’s best restaurants, especially from a carnivore’s perspective. The philosophy here is “honest cooking,” which translates to fresh ingredients from trusted suppliers and a welcoming atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. High-quality meat is the main ingredient on the menu, featured in dishes like beef tartare and a great selection of steaks prepared on a special wood-and-charcoal stove. For the perfect pairing, choose a bottle from the restaurant’s long and impressive wine list. Butchery & Wine remains extremely popular, so reservations are highly recommended.