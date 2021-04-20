Where are you going?
Butchery & Wine

Żurawia 22, 00-515 Warszawa, Poland
+48 22 502 31 18
Butchery & Wine Warsaw Poland

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Butchery & Wine

A Michelin Bib Gourmand winner, Daniel Pawelak’s Butchery & Wine is one of Warsaw’s best restaurants, especially from a carnivore’s perspective. The philosophy here is “honest cooking,” which translates to fresh ingredients from trusted suppliers and a welcoming atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. High-quality meat is the main ingredient on the menu, featured in dishes like beef tartare and a great selection of steaks prepared on a special wood-and-charcoal stove. For the perfect pairing, choose a bottle from the restaurant’s long and impressive wine list. Butchery & Wine remains extremely popular, so reservations are highly recommended.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

