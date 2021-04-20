Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wang Pang Zi Donkey Burgers

21 Dongsi 12th Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Donkey Burgers Beijing China

Donkey Burgers

Having donkey meat for lunch might sound as appealing as the scorpion kebabs for sale in Dong'anmen market but there are some important differences. First of all, the scorpions are for tourists. Second, and more importantly, Wang's donkey burgers are delicious.

Get a dipping plate of spicy, garlicky broth on the side and go to town. The meat is not gamey or stringy, and the flakey sandwich bun is the perfect plate-to-mouth delivery system. This meal is worth the leap of faith past what we in the West would consider to be acceptable lunch meat.

I can't say the same for the scorpions.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30