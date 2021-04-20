Wang Pang Zi Donkey Burgers 21 Dongsi 12th Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China

Donkey Burgers Having donkey meat for lunch might sound as appealing as the scorpion kebabs for sale in Dong'anmen market but there are some important differences. First of all, the scorpions are for tourists. Second, and more importantly, Wang's donkey burgers are delicious.



Get a dipping plate of spicy, garlicky broth on the side and go to town. The meat is not gamey or stringy, and the flakey sandwich bun is the perfect plate-to-mouth delivery system. This meal is worth the leap of faith past what we in the West would consider to be acceptable lunch meat.



I can't say the same for the scorpions.