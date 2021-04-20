Vortex Bar & Grill
438 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
| +1 404-688-1828
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Bohemian Bar with Killer BurgersA giant skull doorway greets visitors to The Vortex Bar and Grill in bohemian Little Five Points. It's this "Laughing Skull" that is also the name for its signature beer and comedy club at the nearby Peachtree Street location. Due to a Georgia anti-smoking law, you must be 18 years of age to dine here, but once you're old enough you can enjoy decadent burgers and extensive beer menu.
The burgers in question are unlike you've seen anywhere else. The Triple Coronary Bypass in particular is three burger patties, three fried eggs, fourteen slices of American cheese, ten slices of bacon, all piled between two grilled cheese sandwiches. It comes with sides of tater tots and french fries covered in melted cheese. They have plenty of other selections for the more sane and health conscious.
What's almost as famous as the burgers is the eclectic decor and proudly anti-idiot policies. They don't accept whiners and will gladly kick you out if you're jabbering on your phone.