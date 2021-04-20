Carlsberg
Gamle Carlsberg Vej 11, 1799 København, Denmark
| +45 33 27 13 98
More info
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
Carlsberg Brewery TourBeyond being Denmark's most famous beer, Carlsberg has played a central role in shaping the look, feel, and prosperity of Copenhagen over the years.
If you're a beer lover and interested in a fun experience, consider setting aside time to do a brewery tour.
almost 7 years ago
Horses & Beer
While I'm not a big fan of beer, knowing that Carlsberg is such a big part of Copenhagen’s history, I felt compelled to make a visit. However, another draw to the brewery is its Jutland horses, also referred to as “brewery horses,” which were used during the early days of the brewery to transport beer barrels for delivery. While the horses are no longer used for deliveries, they are still lodged in the Stables on the brewery grounds and are used as ambassadors at festivals, competitions, demonstrations, and on special occasions. Named after the Jutland Peninsula and used by the Vikings during raids of present-day Great Britain, these horses are gorgeous, but they’re huge! While some visitors took their chances and pet the horses, albeit with some trepidation, I took the warning signs to heart and kept my distance.
about 4 years ago
Carlsberg Museum
Great day out only around £8.00 entry fee, upon being greeted by the fluent English staff who described the tour and the timescale for this (we arrived late in the afternoon following a trip to the zoo), we took a your by ourselves and this took under 1 hour including our beer tasting!!!! The history of the factory was fascinating and we enjoyed seeing the horses within Carlsbergs very own stables. The tour ends with a visit to the Jacobson bar upstairs which is modern and clean with a view of the modern factory, and then a trip to the huge souvenir shop which had a massive variety of gifts, an excellent day in all and a fabulous city