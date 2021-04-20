Horses & Beer

While I'm not a big fan of beer, knowing that Carlsberg is such a big part of Copenhagen’s history, I felt compelled to make a visit. However, another draw to the brewery is its Jutland horses, also referred to as “brewery horses,” which were used during the early days of the brewery to transport beer barrels for delivery. While the horses are no longer used for deliveries, they are still lodged in the Stables on the brewery grounds and are used as ambassadors at festivals, competitions, demonstrations, and on special occasions. Named after the Jutland Peninsula and used by the Vikings during raids of present-day Great Britain, these horses are gorgeous, but they’re huge! While some visitors took their chances and pet the horses, albeit with some trepidation, I took the warning signs to heart and kept my distance.



