Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa la Rotonda

Via della Rotonda, 45, 36100 Vicenza VI, Italy
Website
| +39 0444 321793
Views of the Veneto Vicenza Italy

More info

Wed, Sat 10am - 12pm, 3pm - 6pm

Views of the Veneto

While in Vicenza I highly recommend the 40 minute hike from the centre of town up to the outskirts where Renaissance villas reign over the countryside.

You can Google Map your walking/driving route from the centre of Vicenza however I recommend you walk if you can manage a gorgeous stroll of 80 minutes all together.

If driving from Vicenza, take South (highway S 247) direction Riviera Berica - Longare.
Take Viale Margherita, then at the roundabout the via Borgo Berga on 1200m and finally the via della Rotonda.

Villa Valmarana is just 5 minutes walk from the villa La Rotonda, and best to park in the Valmorana because parking to the Rotonda is difficult.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points