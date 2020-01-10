Where are you going?
Union Station Hotel

1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
| +1 615-726-1001
Union Station Hotel, Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Union Station Hotel, Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Union Station Hotel

This Romanesque Revival landmark has become Nashville’s crown jewel. The city’s main train station from 1900 until the 1970s, when railway service was discontinued, the building sat vacant for decades until it was restored to its former glory and reopened as a boutique hotel in 2016. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel retains pieces of the past—including its iconic clock tower, an original arrivals and departures board, and the solid wood staircases—while providing all the comforts of the present. The 125 guest rooms skew contemporary, with soothing tones of gray and neutral walnut, as well as cowhide headboards and custom ironwork lights. By contrast, public spaces veer on the nostalgic: The atrium lobby has painted barrel-vaulted ceilings, 100-year-old stained-glass skylights, bas-relief moldings, and ornate crystal chandeliers. It’s an atmospheric backdrop for the hotel’s “Riffs on the Rails,” a weekly series of live music performances.
By Sunshine Flint , AFAR Contributor

April Kilcrease
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Union Station Hotel, Nashville

A former train terminal, the historic Union Station Hotel is worth a stay for its barrel-vaulted, stained glass ceiling alone. Other original details include a giant train schedule behind the front desk and sculptures that celebrate rail commerce, including one of an angel holding a glass of whiskey.
Melissa Davis
over 5 years ago

Historic Lodging

No longer serving passenger rail, Nashville’s Union Station became a hotel in 1986, and was completely renovated in 2007 to reflect its turn-of-the-twentieth-century grandeur. Alas, the train sheds are no longer, but the hotel and its property offer reminders of its bygone purpose. Located next to the Frist Center for the Visual Arts and walking distance to midtown neighborhoods.
American Express Travel
over 2 years ago

Grande Dame Hotel

Union Station Hotel is one of Nashville’s most photographed monuments thanks to its remarkable Gothic façade and soaring 65- foot-tall vaulted ceiling, lined with stained glass. Once a train station, the century-old building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The 125 luxurious guest rooms are also fresh off of a renovation, with features including cowhide headboards and custom iron and wire chandeliers. Centrally located downtown on Broadway, it’s next to the Frist Center for the Visual Arts and about a 10-minute walk from historic attractions, including the Ryman Auditorium.

 

