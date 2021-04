Triumph Brewing Company

Occupying the space of a former bowling alley, the Princeton installment of the Triumph Brewing Company (two other locations exist in New Hope and Philadelphia ) has a deceptively subtle façade on Nassau Street. A narrow entryway descends into a large multi-tiered cavern of exposed brick and equally exposed beer-brewing tanks. If you’re unsure about which of the homemade beers to try, there is a sampler to help make the decision a little easier. Or not.