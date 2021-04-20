Trattoria dal Billy
Via A. Rollandi, 122, 19017 Manarola SP, Italy
| +39 0187 920628
Fri - Wed 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10pm
Tasty Food in a Touristy TownCinque Terre is a popular destination in Italy for a reason. Unfortunately, this can often lead to overpriced, under-quality restaurants. Trattoria dal Billy is an exception. Here you can enjoy fresh fish carpaccio, handmade pasta (with regional specialties like Ligurian pesto), and finish off your meal with a sweet semifreddo. If you book ahead, you can enjoy a lovely sunset and sea view on the balcony.
almost 7 years ago
Trattoria Dal Billy
By far the best, freshest meal in 3 weeks in Italy. Squid ink pasta with seafood was our favourite, but any fresh catch of the day will be sure to please everyone.
Head up the hill in Manarola, and you will eventually see signs for it.
