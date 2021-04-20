Where are you going?
Trattoria dal Billy

Via A. Rollandi, 122, 19017 Manarola SP, Italy
Website
| +39 0187 920628
Fri - Wed 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10pm

Cinque Terre is a popular destination in Italy for a reason. Unfortunately, this can often lead to overpriced, under-quality restaurants. Trattoria dal Billy is an exception. Here you can enjoy fresh fish carpaccio, handmade pasta (with regional specialties like Ligurian pesto), and finish off your meal with a sweet semifreddo. If you book ahead, you can enjoy a lovely sunset and sea view on the balcony.
By Munya

Daniel Kudish
almost 7 years ago

Trattoria Dal Billy

By far the best, freshest meal in 3 weeks in Italy. Squid ink pasta with seafood was our favourite, but any fresh catch of the day will be sure to please everyone.
Head up the hill in Manarola, and you will eventually see signs for it.

