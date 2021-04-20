Tortuga Rum Company

Embrace Your Inner Pirate at Tortuga Rum Factory
Embrace your inner Caribbean pirate at a shop selling all things rum. The Tortuga Bakery, located in West Bay, specializes in spiced rum, rum cakes, specialty chocolates, coffee, and sauces. They offer complimentary samples of all the rum cake flavors—including pineapple, walnut, banana, blue mountain coffee, chocolate, coconut, and key lime—so you can try before you buy. Each cake is hand-glazed with their famous Gold Rum, which has been aged five years in an oak barrel. They also stock more than 10 types of flavored rum, ranging from banana to coconut. Take a bottle home as a gift for a friend, or pop it open on the beach to enjoy under the Caribbean starlight.