Lobster Pot

245 N Church St, George Town KY1-1107, Cayman Islands
+1 345-949-2736
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

The Lobster Pot

A local institution, the Lobster Pot serves up its crustacean namesakes, among other Caribbean delicacies, on a vista-blessed seaside deck. If you can, arrive at sunset for the nightly tarpon feeding (much more engrossing in person than you'd imagine). And even if you don’t get there exactly at the appointed hour, you can still spot these giants as they continue to patrol the dramatically floodlit waters off the restaurant’s deck for leftovers. As you take in the view, you’ll be eating the likes of lobster-and-mango salad, lobster bisque, or lobster sautéed in a tomatoey, peppery blend and served with fried plantains, rice, and beans.
By Abbie Kozolchyk , AFAR Local Expert

Abbie Kozolchyk
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Tommy Alexander
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago

