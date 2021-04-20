Cayman Brac Parrot Reserve

The Best Birdwatching in Cayman Brac

While in Cayman Brac, you will be able to see various species of bird without even trying. However, between the breeding months from October to April you can observe between 50-60 species, both local and migratory.



The most colorful bird also happens to be the most protected and endangered-- the Cayman Brac Parrot—with green, blue, yellow, white, and red feathers. It used to dwell on Little Cayman until a hurricane knocked out the population.



These Technicolor birds can be found in the reserve, carefully monitored by the Trust’s Cayman Brac District Committee, which has developed breeding forests, trails, and an abundance of natural vegetation for the parrots.



Other less common birds to observe include egrets, ducks, frigates, and the white-tailed tropicbird, as well as the occasional flamingo and spoonbill.