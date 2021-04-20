Cayman Brac Parrot Reserve
Major Donald Dr, Cayman Islands
Photo Courtesy of Cayman Department of Tourism
Hiking the National Trust Parrot ReservePut on your comfortable shoes and head to the many trails of Cayman Brac to see wildlife, as well as scenic and geological sights. There is a path for all skill sets. Listen to the mating calls of the parrots flying above at the National Trust Parrot Reserve Hiking Loop, or descend carefully into Peter’s Cave and move through the various layers to discover a truly breathtaking natural wonder. Most hotels have a brochure of all the hiking trails; this includes images, difficulty, and a brief description of each trail.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
The Best Birdwatching in Cayman Brac
While in Cayman Brac, you will be able to see various species of bird without even trying. However, between the breeding months from October to April you can observe between 50-60 species, both local and migratory.
The most colorful bird also happens to be the most protected and endangered-- the Cayman Brac Parrot—with green, blue, yellow, white, and red feathers. It used to dwell on Little Cayman until a hurricane knocked out the population.
These Technicolor birds can be found in the reserve, carefully monitored by the Trust’s Cayman Brac District Committee, which has developed breeding forests, trails, and an abundance of natural vegetation for the parrots.
Other less common birds to observe include egrets, ducks, frigates, and the white-tailed tropicbird, as well as the occasional flamingo and spoonbill.
over 6 years ago
Rock Climbing Cayman Brac
The bluff of Cayman Brac, a limestone plateau that rises 138ft about sea level, is the perfect playground for the rock climbing enthusiast. Covering much of the easternmost part of the island, there are over 75 routes to choose from. The majority of the climbs are only suitable for experienced climbers, but offer exciting challenges and exceptional views out to the ocean. As of recently, the climbing bolts along all of the routes have been replaced with Titanium Tortuga Bolts to allow more freedom and safety to scale the large formations of the limestone bluff. With some of the most popular wall climbs being: North Wall, Neptune’s Lair, Love Shack Wall, and Tsunami Wall.
over 6 years ago
Exploring the Caves and Mangroves of Cayman Brac
One of the surprises for first-time visitors traveling to the Cayman Islands is that the adventure continues far beyond diving and beaches. Cayman Brac is filled with natural wonders to explore, including caves, bluffs, and blowholes. Crawl through the slanted entrance of Nani Cave and shine your headlamps or flashlights around to admire the incredible rock formations inside the belly of the cave. Or admire the natural light flooding through the various openings at the Bat Cave, where vines creep through the open areas.
over 6 years ago
Fishing in Cayman Brac
There are other activities besides diving and snorkeling that offer entertainment on the ocean. Deep sea fishing is a popular day sport full of adventure and excitement. Jump on a chartered boat and try your luck with big game fish like wahoo, tuna, mahi mahi, and blue marlin. Shelby Scott (345-948-0538) is a popular charter outfitter.
There are also tournaments such as Brac Jackpot, Barracuda Bonanza, and the Cayman Brac International Fishing Tournament that now have a regular spot on the Cayman Calendar of Events.
Keep in mind that prime months for fishing are May-August.
over 6 years ago
Kayaking in Cayman Brac
A great way to explore the waters surrounding Cayman Brac is to rent a kayak at the local Scuba Shack or Reef Resort. Glide over top large reef formations to encounter small colorful fish and even the occasional sea turtle. Pack your snorkeling gear to kayak around the island while stopping in shallow coral reef bays to snorkel the area and observe the wildlife. It’s a great way to view Brac from the sea while getting in your daily workout.