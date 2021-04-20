The Observation Tower The Paseo

Observation Tower Gaze at the beautiful floor to ceiling mosaic that pictures the marine life and coral reef in Grand Cayman as you climb the double helix staircase to the top of the 75ft observation tower. Located in Camana Bay, this tower offers 360 degree panoramic views of Seven Mile Beach, George Town, and the North Sound. Not up for the big climb? No worries, there’s a full service elevator available to take you to any floor for observation, including the very top.



