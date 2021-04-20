Where are you going?
The Observation Tower

The Paseo
Website
+1 345-640-4357
Observation Tower Camana Bay Cayman Islands
Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm

Observation Tower

By Jordyn Kraemer

Jordyn Kraemer
over 6 years ago

Gaze at the beautiful floor-to-ceiling mosaic that shows the marine life and coral reef in Grand Cayman as you climb the circular staircase to the top of the 75ft observation tower. Located in Camana Bay, this tower offers 360-degree panoramic views of Seven Mile Beach, George Town, and the North Sound. Not up for the big climb? No worries, there’s a full-service elevator available to take you to any floor for observation, including the very top.

