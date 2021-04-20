Camana Bay Farmers & Artisans Market

Shop Till You Drop in Camana Bay

The town of Camana Bay—between Seven Mile Beach and George Town—is a wonderful shopping destination. With a handful of specialty boutiques and a dynamic mix of local and international retailers, you can find meaningful mementos and quintessential local products. The farmers' market is also a must-do. Held every Wednesday, it boasts home-grown local produce, pressed juices and smoothies, and fresh baked bread, as well as handmade soaps, lotions, and scrubs. One of the best parts about this shopping center is its tax-free policy. While you’re here, check out the beautiful mosaic observation tower that overlooks all of Seven Mile Beach and George Town. It’s a great place to sip your fresh smoothie and take in the view.