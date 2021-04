Camana Bay Farmers & Artisans Market

Craft Markets and Galleries

Though any Caymanian gallery or craft market makes for a fun stop, a few artists may well turn you into a local collector. Consider Shane Aquart, whose Dready character you’ll see on some of the most beloved prints around Grand Cayman. Not just an iconic figure but “a style of faux primitive art” according to the artist, Dready turns up in tableaus that include everything from catboats to cricket matches. If objets d’art are your thing, look for Luana Green at the Camana Bay’s Farmers and Artisans Market, among others. She’s known for turning polished native caymanite into sculptures and baubles—not least, a piece worn by Miss Cayman Islands 2016. As for photography, check out the arresting underwater images of Cathy Church, whom you can take classes with if you’re so inspired (and many are).