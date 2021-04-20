Camana Bay Farmers & Artisans Market
Craft Markets and GalleriesThough any Caymanian gallery or craft market makes for a fun stop, a few artists may well turn you into a local collector. Consider Shane Aquart, whose Dready character you’ll see on some of the most beloved prints around Grand Cayman. Not just an iconic figure but “a style of faux primitive art” according to the artist, Dready turns up in tableaus that include everything from catboats to cricket matches. If objets d’art are your thing, look for Luana Green at the Camana Bay’s Farmers and Artisans Market, among others. She’s known for turning polished native caymanite into sculptures and baubles—not least, a piece worn by Miss Cayman Islands 2016. As for photography, check out the arresting underwater images of Cathy Church, whom you can take classes with if you’re so inspired (and many are).
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Farmers Market at Camana Bay
If you’re here on a Wednesday, hit the weekly farmers market at Camana Bay and snack on fresh-baked treats as you take in the eye feast—a rainbow of local fruits, veggies and herbs, as well as handmade lotions, soaps and scrubs.
over 6 years ago
Shop Till You Drop in Camana Bay
The town of Camana Bay—between Seven Mile Beach and George Town—is a wonderful shopping destination. With a handful of specialty boutiques and a dynamic mix of local and international retailers, you can find meaningful mementos and quintessential local products. The farmers' market is also a must-do. Held every Wednesday, it boasts home-grown local produce, pressed juices and smoothies, and fresh baked bread, as well as handmade soaps, lotions, and scrubs. One of the best parts about this shopping center is its tax-free policy. While you’re here, check out the beautiful mosaic observation tower that overlooks all of Seven Mile Beach and George Town. It’s a great place to sip your fresh smoothie and take in the view.
about 5 years ago
Pepper Jelly Pizza and the Farmers Market are Must-Dos
When you visit Camana Bay in Grand Cayman, be sure to order a pizza with Cayman Pepper Patch Pepper Jelly at The Brooklyn. Sit outside and watch the kids play in the large fountains. And make a point of coming on a Wednesday to experience the Camana Bay Farmers and Artisans Market.
over 6 years ago
Browse and Buy Exotic Fruits and Vegetables in Camana Bay
One place to find truly exotic Cayman goods is at the local farmer’s markets. As you walk down the main alley of the market, you’ll find mounds of unidentifiable produce that is unique in its shape, size, and color. Fruits like custard apples, sour sop, and sea grapes have exceptional tastes and textures, and are great to buy and try while you browse. Heaps of breadfruit—a Caymanian staple similar to a potato—stack up next to vegetables like callaloo and winged beans. The produce-based market on Wednesday’s in Camana Bay, as well as the Saturday market at The Grounds offers a wide range of produce, jams and jellies, and artisan crafts which are great to experience and savor while in Cayman Islands.