Owen Island
Owen Island, Cayman Islands
Photo courtesy of Little Cayman
Owen IslandOn the quiet and appropriately named Little Cayman—with a population of 100 to 170, depending on whom you ask—your inner-peace quotient will automatically hit historic highs. For an off-the-charts chill factor, however, borrow a kayak from one of the local hotels and paddle over to the even littler, even quieter Owen Island. Not quite a mile east of Blossom Village, this gorgeous, green, paisley-shaped islet is the ultimate spot for a secluded swim, snorkel, or picnic. But be sure to take everything you’ll need with you: Part of Owen’s charm is the absence of commerce (nary a snack stand)—or human development of any kind.
almost 7 years ago
Boat to Owen Island
Last spring my family and I went to the Cayman Islands for a much needed vacation and a brief escape from the frigid temperatures of New England. One afternoon, my mom, aunt, and I decided to take a boat to Owen Island, a small islet just off of Little Cayman. The journey was pleasant although short (we discussed kayaking next time). We brought our lunch and drinks with us, as well as a couple of choice books and snorkeling gear. We spent the entire afternoon just lying on the beach, swimming, and reading. Although the water is a bit shallow, it’s nice for those who aren’t experienced snorkelers to practice and get used to it. We found some colorful shells and packed sand into a little jar to decorate our rooms back home. Overall it was a pleasant afternoon that I would love to experience again.
over 6 years ago
Have a Picnic on Owen Island
There is something so nostalgic and magical about packing up lunch, grabbing a nice blanket, and heading to the beach for a seaside picnic. On the Cayman Islands, there are prime and pristine picnic spots if you just know where to go. About 590 ft from the shores of Little Cayman lies the secluded Owen Island. Easily accessible by kayak or rowboat, this hidden gem is a heavenly place for a mid-afternoon lunch on the beach. Cayman Kai, on Grand Cayman, is another exceptionally uncrowded beach for the slightly less adventurous picnic-goers. The tide is calm and the beach is well manicured from daily use. This sandy white beach also comes equipped with tables, bathrooms, and beach volleyball for a good post-picnic workout.