Owen Island Owen Island, Cayman Islands

Photo courtesy of Little Cayman

Owen Island On the quiet and appropriately named Little Cayman—with a population of 100 to 170, depending on whom you ask—your inner-peace quotient will automatically hit historic highs. For an off-the-charts chill factor, however, borrow a kayak from one of the local hotels and paddle over to the even littler, even quieter Owen Island. Not quite a mile east of Blossom Village, this gorgeous, green, paisley-shaped islet is the ultimate spot for a secluded swim, snorkel, or picnic. But be sure to take everything you’ll need with you: Part of Owen’s charm is the absence of commerce (nary a snack stand)—or human development of any kind.