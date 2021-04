Last spring my family and I went to the Cayman Islands for a much needed vacation and a brief escape from the frigid temperatures of New England. One afternoon, my mom, aunt, and I decided to take a boat to Owen Island, a small islet just off of Little Cayman. The journey was pleasant although short (we discussed kayaking next time). We brought our lunch and drinks with us, as well as a couple of choice books and snorkeling gear. We spent the entire afternoon just lying on the beach, swimming, and reading. Although the water is a bit shallow, it’s nice for those who aren’t experienced snorkelers to practice and get used to it. We found some colorful shells and packed sand into a little jar to decorate our rooms back home. Overall it was a pleasant afternoon that I would love to experience again.