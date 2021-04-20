The Site of the First National Congress of the CPC Memorial Hall Lingpiaochu 119 Madang Rd, XinTianDi, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Site of the First National Congress of the CPC Housed in a restored shikumen (stone-frame house, typical of the architecture of the 1920s and '30s) in Xintiandi, the Site of the First Chinese National Congress is worth a visit. The museum documents the start of communism in China in a rather succinct and accessible way.



If you have any interest in the history of the country, you’ll find this museum engaging if not amusing. There’s even a wax figure reenactment (reminiscent of Madame Tussaud’s) of Mao Zedong and the 12 other Chinese revolutionaries who founded the Chinese Communist Party on July 23, 1921.



Open daily 9:00am - 5:00pm