The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747, USA
Website
| +1 540-675-3800
The Inn at Little Washington

Chef Patrick O’Connell opened his country restaurant out of a former gas station in 1978 and rave word-of-mouth reviews soon made it “destination dining.” He opened rooms in 1984 and a few years later, it became a member of the prestigious Relais & Chateau hotel association. Today, it remains one of a handful of country hotels worth the trip for the meal as well as the stay, and it continues to rack up stars and top lists for dining and accommodations.

Two dozen opulent rooms reflect the style of a whimsical English country manor (as interpreted by O’Connell and London stage designer Joyce Conwy Evans), setting the tone for an over-the-top dinner with an exacting attention to detail. Be sure to visit the kitchen after your meal to see culinary magic in action. Little Washington (the first town named by George himself) is a bit over an hour from its capital namesake, and the Inn’s campus of guest rooms, shops, and gardens are spread over the colonial town; take the Perimeter Path walk to visit all of the farm operations and the newest guest quarters: a Little Bug Inn for pollinating and beneficial insects.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

Robin Cherry
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Drama and Style in Rural Virginia

A pastiche of vibrant prints and Chinese porcelain decorates the dramatic guest room of this English-style manor in rural Virginia, designed by a London stage and set designer. In the dining room, Chef Patrick O’Connell serves dishes based on French classic techniques augmented with playful creativity—like bitter chocolate-dusted spring lamb with black truffle popcorn.

