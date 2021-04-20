Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Daingerfield Island

Daingerfield Island, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Picnics and Sailboats on Daingerfield Island Alexandria Virginia United States

Picnics and Sailboats on Daingerfield Island

Daingerfield Island is a pleasant spot off George Washington Parkway where visitors can picnic and watch boats and wind surfers float down the Potomac. The name is misleading—the facility is not an island, but rather a peninsula covered with park space and a premiere marina that houses small racing sailboats.

Sailing classes are available to children and adults sailing during the summer and experienced sailors can rent boats by the hours. Landlubbers may prefer to rent cruiser bicycles. After building an appetite, grab a bite from Indigo Landing Restaurant or the more casual snack bar while admiring the waterfront.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points