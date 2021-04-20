Daingerfield Island Daingerfield Island, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

Picnics and Sailboats on Daingerfield Island Daingerfield Island is a pleasant spot off George Washington Parkway where visitors can picnic and watch boats and wind surfers float down the Potomac. The name is misleading—the facility is not an island, but rather a peninsula covered with park space and a premiere marina that houses small racing sailboats.



Sailing classes are available to children and adults sailing during the summer and experienced sailors can rent boats by the hours. Landlubbers may prefer to rent cruiser bicycles. After building an appetite, grab a bite from Indigo Landing Restaurant or the more casual snack bar while admiring the waterfront.