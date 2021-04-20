Where are you going?
The Danish Pipe Shop

Vester Voldgade 92, 1552 København, Denmark
+45 33 12 36 51
Mon - Thur 10am - 5:30pm
Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

Danish tobacco dominates the pipe tobacco scene and can be found in shops all over the world. As part of this tradition, Denmark also has a number of extremely skilled pipe artisans who craft handmade Danish pipes.

The Danish Pipe Shop is staffed by incredibly friendly folks and has a team of knowledgeable staff eager to discuss the craft of pipe smoking, how pipes differ, and which tobacco they recommend.

Prices range from cheap budget pipes (less than US$40) to high-end pipes costing hundreds of dollars.

Even if you're not a smoker, with its walls lined with widely varied pipes it is a great place to pop into for a look around.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

