The Danish Pipe Shop
Vester Voldgade 92, 1552 København, Denmark
+45 33 12 36 51
More info
Mon - Thur 10am - 5:30pm
Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Danish Pipes and TobaccoDanish tobacco dominates the pipe tobacco scene and can be found in shops all over the world. As part of this tradition, Denmark also has a number of extremely skilled pipe artisans who craft handmade Danish pipes.
The Danish Pipe Shop is staffed by incredibly friendly folks and has a team of knowledgeable staff eager to discuss the craft of pipe smoking, how pipes differ, and which tobacco they recommend.
Prices range from cheap budget pipes (less than US$40) to high-end pipes costing hundreds of dollars.
Even if you're not a smoker, with its walls lined with widely varied pipes it is a great place to pop into for a look around.