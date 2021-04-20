Gold-Diggers
Gold-DiggersWhy we love it: A bar-cum-boutique-hotel run by major names in music
The Highlights:
- 11 music-inspired rooms with a retro vibe
- A popular bar and music venue downstairs
- An on-site state-of-the-art recording studio
The Review:
When owner Dave Neupert discovered the history of the Gold-Diggers Entertainment building in East Hollywood, he knew he had to turn it into a music-themed bar and boutique hotel. Originally built as an “inn above a tavern” in 1924, directly on Santa Monica Boulevard back when it was the famous Route 66, the building later became a dive bar with a rehearsal studio in the back that welcomed punk bands and was even used as a sound stage for Ed Wood. Now, the sleek Gold-Diggers bar includes dark-wood chevron paneling, textured wall coverings, a gold-velvet stage curtain, and Art Deco pendant lighting. Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard oversees the music and has welcomed such musicians as Iceage, Mary Lattimore, Julianna Barwick, and Luna to perform. There’s also an on-site recording studio, featuring nine professionally designed and acoustically engineered writing, tracking, and mixing studios managed by industry veteran Simon Horrocks and Grammy-award-winning engineer Eric Gorman.
The 11-room boutique hotel is located just above the (soundproofed) bar, with a design concept heavily inspired by music. Each room is stylishly outfitted with a mix of custom-built, jewel-toned furniture; one-of-a-kind vintage pieces; and cassette tapes, rare books, and art from local designers and musicians. Neupert commissioned Andrew Savage, singer of the band Parquet Courts, to create original paintings for each guestroom and the public areas. Other thoughtful details include Parachute linens and towels, a signature room scent, handmade ceramic coffee mugs, Oddbird bathrobes, and a mini bar stocked with Monk Provisions CBD Elixirs and a custom Pleasure Kit made by The Pleasure Chest. Best of all, each room comes with a custom vinyl LP resting on the pillow as a gift—which is so much better than a mint.