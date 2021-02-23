The Hotel June
8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
| +1 310-645-0400
More info
For a Secluded L.A. Staycation, Pick The Hotel JuneHotel rooms have always been an escape. The crisp-white sheets of cloud-like bed float in a space that’s free from outside stress, where it’s possible to spend spans of time spread out in front of a flatscreen or relaxing in a spotless bathroom completely undisturbed. All of these things are true at the Hotel June in Los Angeles, and in a moment when getaways are complicated, its charms feel blissfully simple.
The Hotel June, which reopened last year after a 250-room renovation by Studio Collective, prioritizes style and comfort with an effortlessly cool attitude. Sleek midcentury furnishings in bold primary colors and warm woods complement endless sunshine streaming in from oversized windows, and it’s possible to watch planes takeoff from LAX on a couch that matches the sky. On the other side of the building, the Hollywood sign is visible in the distance.
I visited Hotel June in the middle of the week, seeking out a safe place within a casual—ok, entirely Instagrammable—setting. I packed everything I needed into a Paravel carry-on bag, a sustainable luggage brand I can’t recommend enough, and checked into a suite overlooking the runways with the ocean beyond. There was a corner table and chair for work, a mini-fridge for snacks, and the all-too-easy option of strong coffee in the lobby bar downstairs. Everything appeared like a vignette waiting to be noticed, from the terrazzo accents on the floors and surfaces, to the patterns on the walls and chairs. The symmetry was soothing, and always looked different depending on the time of day.
The highlight of my trip came from dinners at the Caravan Swim Club, a two-story alfresco restaurant beside the pool. Even without the socializing that would typically take place here, each plate of Chef Angie Lee’s Baja-inspired menu felt like a warm hug. The shrimp taco plate and its picked rainbow vegetables was an instant mood-booster, and I smiled scooping up ceviche and a trio of salsas with salty, crunchy chips. The Roman punch, made with Jamaican rum and California brandy, was the ideal companion for it all—even its color coordinated perfectly. I’d return to my room feeling restored, knowing that even though I didn’t go far to get away, it sure felt like it.