How the Biggest Museum Opening of the Year Came Together

“Angelenos still have a hard time hearing that Downtown L.A. (known locally as DTLA) is one of the coolest places in the world but it really is. The art scene here really is thriving.

I feel like what really sets L.A.’s art world apart from others in the US is that it still has an edge to it—unlike, in my opinion, New York or San Francisco today. That edge fuels us here and motivates us to have an impact on the city. DTLA, given its ethnic and economic diversity, has a lot of opportunities for artists to do work that affects change. For instance, it says a lot about the community that one of its most beloved arts institutions, Inner-City Arts, is in the heart of Skid Row.

And there really isn’t this much contemporary architecture anywhere else in the world: you have the MoCA, the Gehry-designed Disney Hall, the postmodern Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels from Pritzker-winner Rafael Moneo, and, now, The Broad, which is the culmination of 40 years of work and is seen by many locals as the tipping for the neighborhood.