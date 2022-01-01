Kayleen Schaefer

AFAR Contributor

Kayleen Schaefer is a journalist and author of Text Me When You Get Home, which was widely praised as “witty,” “timely, nimble, essential” and more, by outlets such as ELLE, The Washington Post, New York Times, NPR, BuzzFeed and many others. She also wrote the bestselling Kindle Single memoir Fade Out. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Vogue, and many other publications. Her new book, But You’re Still So Young, is out now. She lives in New York City.

Articles by Author
Other
Mexico City, Through the Eyes of a Big-Shot Gallery Owner
Other
A Local Curator Shares What You Can’t Miss In Houston
Art
How the Biggest Museum Opening of the Year Came Together